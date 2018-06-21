Melania Trump makes unannounced visit to Texas border amid crisis over separated families

The first lady's visit offered a distinctly different set of visuals on a crisis that has so far been illustrated by the sights and sounds of children housed in what look like cages and wailing for their parents. The facility Mrs. Trump chose to visit is a small, permanent shelter that opened in 2014 and typically houses children who cross the border without a parent, a group of migrants known as unaccompanied alien children.

According to a senior administration official, six of the 60 children from Honduras and El Salvador housed at that shelter were separated from their parents.

The first lady questioned the nonprofit shelter staff over the family status of the children and how frequently they can talk to their parents — twice a week, a staffer told her, once the child's parents are confirmed to actually be their parents.

Mrs. Trump had also planned to try and visit a customs and border patrol processing center, but had to cancel because of flooding in the area. A statement from the first lady's office said she wanted to "hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families."

A spokesperson told reporters the trip was planned before President Donald Trump ended the policy; the trip was "100 percent her idea — she absolutely wanted to come."

Her two-hour visit came as the Trump administration has tried to spin the family separation crisis in their favor. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero tolerance" policy in April that directs authorities to prosecute all instances of illegal border crossings, resulting in thousands of children being separated from their parents or legal guardians in a six-week period. The Trump administration at first maintained that the increasing number of children being separated from their mothers at the U.S. southern border was not a policy of its own making but just a tragic byproduct of enforcing the law against illegal border crossings.

Amid growing backlash and media reports of the facilities in which the children were being held, the president sought repeatedly to blame "bad legislation passed by Democrats" for his policy while claiming Congress alone could fix it.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen claimed first that there was no family separation policy, then in a White House press briefing Monday blamed Congress for it and argued that family separation was simply a continuation of previous administrations' policies. That's false —the Obama administration usually detained children and parents together — but it's a defense Trump himself seized on in recent days after being confronted by increasingly angry members of his own party who spoke out against the policy.

On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order halting his administration's family separation practice, but did not address where newly arriving families would stay or how the 2,300 children already separated will be reunited with their parents.

"Our first lady is down now at the border, because it really bothered her to be looking at this and seeing this, as it bothered me," Trump said on Thursday at a Cabinet meeting, before complaining that the crisis was the fault of Democratic lawmakers who "don't care about the children."

The president cited his wife and daughter on Wednesday, when signing the executive order on the matter.