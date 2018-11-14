Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Hallie Jackson

WASHINGTON — In an extraordinary move for a first lady, Melania Trump’s office on Tuesday publicly called for the firing of a senior National Security Council official.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director issued a statement around 2:30 p.m. saying the official, Mira Ricardel, should no longer serve as the NSC’s No. 2.

"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," Grisham said.

The unprecedented statement came after NBC News reported that Ricardel has repeatedly angered the East Wing.

Melania Trump conveyed the incidents to President Donald Trump, people familiar with the disagreements said. The confrontations included Ricardel demanding NSC staff have seats on the first lady’s plane during her trip to Africa last month, people familiar with the disagreements said.

Ricardel was seen at an official White House event with the president as Grisham's statement was issued and was shown in a tweet that the president sent out after the event.

National security adviser John Bolton, who hand picked Ricardel as his deputy, was traveling overseas as Tuesday’s events unfolded.

Ricardel's position has been tenuous for days, with one White House official telling NBC on Sunday that she was “not long for this world” after a series of clashes with the first lady’s office and officials in the West Wing, including chief of staff John Kelly.

When asked about the status of Ricardel’s employment status, a White House official who insisted on anonymity said only that Ricardel was the one of the highest ranking women in the administration, that she had previously been confirmed by the Senate for a Commerce Department position and that she had never met Melania Trump. It is unclear what any of those facts mean in regards to Ricardel’s employment future or the comments from the first lady’s spokeswoman.