Michael Cohen has seventh meeting with Manhattan DA as Trump investigation ramps up

Michael Cohen, the one-time personal attorney for Donald Trump, said that on Wednesday he met with prosecutors from the Manhattan DA’s office for the seventh time.

Michael Cohen arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2019. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file

The meeting, which Cohen said happened over Zoom and lasted two and a half hours, comes as the sprawling investigation into the former president's taxes and finances intensifies.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the Manhattan DA’s probe a witch hunt.

Cohen says he spoke with lead investigator Mark Pomerantz, an expert on white-collar crime who put away mob boss John Gotti and other organized crime figures. Also on the call was Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, General Counsel Carey Dunne and Assistant DA Solomon Shinerock, according to Cohen.

Earlier this week, Trump made a quick visit to Trump Tower in New York and left with boxes of files before heading back to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

On March 1, the Supreme Court ruled that the Manhattan DA could obtain Trump’s tax records from his accountants at Mazars USA, and soon after millions of pages of documents were handed over to the DA.

Vance sought the tax returns covering eight years for a grand jury investigation of hush money payments and other financial transactions. The investigation began after it was disclosed that while Trump's lawyer, Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her claim that she had an affair with Trump, an allegation he has denied.

Cohen also alleged to Congress that the Trump Organization sometimes lied about its financial condition to evade taxes or obtain favorable loan terms.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, and lying to Congress about the president's business relationships in Russia. He was released last spring from his sentence because of concerns of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Manhattan DA declined to comment Wednesday.