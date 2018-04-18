Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Michael Cohen's attorneys float names for Special Master to review seized materials

Cohen's legal team floated four names to decide which files would violate attorney-client privilege and which ones potential trial prosecutors can see.

by Tom Winter /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Attorneys for Michael Cohen asked a federal judge to appoint a so-called Special Master to decide which of Cohen’s materials seized by federal investigators can be viewed by prosecutors, and late Tuesday gave their choices for the job.

Related

Fox News host Sean Hannity revealed as Michael Cohen's mystery client

At a hearing Monday, Judge Kimba Wood denied Cohen’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the investigators from reviewing the materials seized from Cohen’s temporary residence and two office spaces during a raid last week.

Wood said she was open to either a “privilege team,” also known as a “filter team,” or an independent reviewer known as a Special Master who would review the materials and decide which ones would violate attorney-client privilege and which ones can be handed over to potential trial prosecutors.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

What's a 'Special Master?' Next phase in Cohen case

07:43

The judge ordered Cohen’s attorneys and the government’s lawyers to recommend names to fill the role.

In a filing shortly before midnight, Cohen’s attorneys provided Wood with four recommendations:

  • Bart Schwartz, former assistant U.S. Attorney for Rudy Giuliani.
  • Joan McPhee, former federal prosecutor who successfully represented a Deepwater Horizon driller against federal charges.
  • Tai Park, former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and a noted white collar defense attorney.
  • George Canellos, former SEC Division of Enforcement co-chair and former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. Has represented several major financial institutions.

The Government needs to provide their list of four possible Special Masters and an update on the sharing of information about what they seized from Cohen by the end of the day Wednesday.

The specific focus of the investigation and possible federal crimes have not been disclosed by the U.S. attorney’s office, but in a filing on Friday they do confirm Cohen is under federal criminal investigation.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.