Attorneys for Michael Cohen asked a federal judge to appoint a so-called Special Master to decide which of Cohen’s materials seized by federal investigators can be viewed by prosecutors, and late Tuesday gave their choices for the job.

At a hearing Monday, Judge Kimba Wood denied Cohen’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the investigators from reviewing the materials seized from Cohen’s temporary residence and two office spaces during a raid last week.

Wood said she was open to either a “privilege team,” also known as a “filter team,” or an independent reviewer known as a Special Master who would review the materials and decide which ones would violate attorney-client privilege and which ones can be handed over to potential trial prosecutors.