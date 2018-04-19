Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Attorneys for Michael Cohen asked a federal judge to appoint a so-called special master to decide which of Cohen’s materials seized by federal investigators can be viewed by prosecutors, and late Tuesday gave their choices for the job.

In a filing Wednesday, federal prosecutors reiterated that they would prefer not to have a special master, but offered three names of their own to fill the position if necessary.

Both sides requested a May 25 court date for a status conference that may determine whether a special master or a separate "filter team" or "privilege team" of prosecutors will review the seized materials to decide what is responsive to the search warrant and what is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors also said in their filing that they can provide Cohen's legal team with copies of the material seized by May 11.

At a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in New York, Judge Kimba Wood denied Cohen’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the investigators from reviewing the materials seized from Cohen’s temporary residence and two office spaces during a raid last week.

Wood said she was open to having the materials reviewed by either a “filter team” or a special master.

The judge ordered Cohen’s attorneys and the government’s lawyers to recommend names to fill the role.