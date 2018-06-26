Michael Cohen's lawyers seek to withhold 12,000 files from prosecutors

The disputed files are protected by attorney-client or work product privileges, the lawyers said in a court filing.

The FBI, working with federal prosecutors in New York and in coordination with special counsel Robert Mueller, executed the April 9 raid searching for information about a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood had set a June 15 deadline to complete the review, but federal prosecutors said last month that they hadn't yet been able to access two Blackberries or to reconstruct the contents of a shredder that was seized during the raid.

Also taken were eight boxes of documents, an iPad and several hard drives and storage devices.

Cohen's lawyers said Monday that they had turned over material seized during the raid to the Trump Organization and the president. Non-privileged material was released to federal investigators, they said.

A court-appointed special master, former federal judge Barbara Jones, will decide whether to allow or change the protected designations sought by Cohen's lawyers.