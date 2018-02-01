Michael Cohen says family, country 'have my first loyalty.' What about Trump?

Cohen has not been charged with a crime; he was recently interviewed by the Senate and House committees investigating the matter.

Cohen also broke with his past statement that he paid off Stormy Daniels of his own initiative, refusing to answer ABC on whether the president directed him to make the payment or promised reimbursement.

"I want to answer. One day I will answer," Cohen said. "But for now, I can't comment further on advice of my counsel."

The president has also said he didn't think Cohen would cooperate with federal authorities.

"Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble," Trump tweeted in April. "Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that."

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, tweeted Monday that Cohen is "trying to get Trump to pay his legal bills & is playing games" by doing the interview.

"If he has info & truly loves this country then he needs to come forward NOW. There is nothing stopping him. If not, it will be obvious he lied to the public in an effort to paint himself as a good guy," Avenatti said.

Cohen recently changed attorneys, retaining former federal prosecutor Guy Petrillo, splitting with lawyers obtained in a partnership with the president's attorneys, according to ABC News.

In recent days, Cohen has seemingly sought to clear his name. On Thursday, he tweeted that he wasn’t involved in Russian collusion and he was "owed an apology." He also seemed to revel in the media attention; he tweeted on Sunday that his "silence was broken!"

The interview, he told ABC News, was a step towards "resolution."

“I want to regain my name and my reputation and my life back," he said.