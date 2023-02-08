Michael Cohen says he's set to meet with Manhattan DA for 15th time

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former longtime attorney, said he's scheduled to meet Wednesday with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who recently convened a grand jury in his investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who alleges she slept with the former president.

"I am scheduled to come in tomorrow for my 15th appearance with the district attorney," Cohen said Tuesday on his Political Beatdown podcast.

"I do believe that Alvin Bragg is serious," he continued. "I think he legitimately believes that there is a case to be made against Donald Trump."

Cohen added, "It's now the 15th time that I'm heading in to discuss this and several matters with the DA's team tomorrow, and I'm looking forward to it."

NBC News reported in late January that prosecutors convened a grand jury to hear testimony for Bragg's probe into the $130,000 payment to actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to making the illegal payment to Daniels for the “principal purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election and said he did so at Trump’s behest. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for that and other crimes.

Trump has denied ever having slept with Daniels, but he acknowledged that he repaid Cohen the $130,000.

In 2018, Trump tweeted that the money was “not from the campaign” and that the deal had been “a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.”

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair ... despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair,” Trump said on Twitter.