Michael Flynn says maybe he'll 'find somebody in Washington, D.C.' after being gifted AR-15

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but then received a pardon, suggested earlier this month he would use a gifted AR-15 rifle to shoot someone in Washington, D.C.

In a video, posted on Twitter, Flynn is seen on stage with a group of people. A man also standing on stage explained he was giving Flynn the gun, because, "We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage ... one of our top-quality guns."

Flynn responded, “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C." The crowd then laughed after Flynn's response.

The video appears to have been live streamed on the church's website and then removed and was saved by Twitter users who then shared it.

The Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California hosted Flynn on July 16, according to an event posted on Facebook by Dave Bryan, a pastor at the church.

Neither Flynn nor a representative for the church responded to a request for comment.

In June, Flynn drew criticism after suggesting the U.S. needed a Myanmar-style coup.

Flynn, 61, was a top campaign surrogate for former President Donald Trump in 2016. Trump named Flynn as his national security adviser after winning the election, ignoring warnings about his fitness.

Flynn resigned less than a month after Trump took office after details about his discussions with the Russians emerged. Trump issued him a pardon in 2020.