Michigan judge denies effort to keep Trump off 2024 ballot

A Michigan judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort to keep former President Donald Trump off the state’s ballot in 2024.

The decision comes after a group of Michigan voters filed a legal challenge to Donald Trump’s candidacy, alleging efforts by Trump to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

In a statement Tuesday, Ron Fein, an attorney for the petitioners, said they intended to appeal.

"While our appeal is pending, the trial court’s decision isn’t binding on any other court, and we continue our current and planned legal actions in other states to enforce Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment against Donald Trump," Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People, said.