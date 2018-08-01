Mike Pompeo makes surprise visit to North Korea

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making a surprise visit to North Korea to continue preparations for what is expected to be a historic summit, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

After declaring that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the president said that Pompeo was on an unannounced trip to North Korea where talks continue about the future of that nation's nuclear weapons program. The president is expected to participate in the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moo Jae-In in the near future.

Also expected to be a high priority for Pompeo's visit is the potential release of three Americans who have been detained in North Korea.