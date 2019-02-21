Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 21, 2019, 12:37 PM GMT By Allan Smith

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "ruled out" a bid for the Senate from Kansas in 2020.

"I love Kansas," he said Thursday of the state he served in the House prior to leading the State Department during a live interview on "Today."

Pompeo added that he will serve as secretary of state as long as Trump will allow him.

"It's ruled out," he said of a possible bid. "I'm here, I'm loving it."

Last month, The Washington Post reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell personally urged Pompeo to run for a seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. Pompeo had since met with the retiring senator.

In interviews over the past month, Pompeo did not rule out running for Roberts' seat, only saying that he intended to serve Trump as long as the president wanted him in his current role.

"Lots of folks have reached out to me and suggested I ought to do it,” Pompeo told Fox News last month. “I have suggested to them that I have a very full plate as secretary of state and I intend to keep doing this so long as President Trump will commit to it.”

Pompeo also served as CIA director prior to heading the State Department.