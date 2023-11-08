Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses effort to block Trump from state's primary ballot

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an effort to keep former President Donald Trump off of the state's primary ballot in 2024.

The court heard arguments last week after a group of voters filed a petition to ban Trump from the 2024 GOP primary and general election ballots.

Their petition argued that Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after swearing an oath to support and defend the Constitution can hold office.

The court did not address the larger question of whether Trump is eligible to be placed on the general election ballot in this ruling and leaves the door open for future challenges to his eligibility should he win the primary election.