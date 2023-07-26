Former lawmaker says Trump asked him to overturn the 2020 election but so far he hasn't been contacted by special counsel

Former Rep. Mo Brooks is “mildly surprised” that special counsel Jack Smith’s office has not sought a meeting with him to discuss his accusations that former President Donald Trump urged him to help “rescind” the 2020 election and “violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”

In an interview with NBC News, Brooks, a Republican who represented an Alabama district in Congress, said he would meet with prosecutors if requested.

“Yeah, if they asked me to, I’d explain what I know about it. Whether it’s relevant or material, I’m not sure,” he said, continuing: “I was shocked [Trump] was so blatant about it — illegal conduct.”

Brooks left Congress earlier this year, after losing a primary contest for the Alabama Senate seat. He had been backed by Trump, who then withdrew his supported and backed now-Sen. Katie Britt.

Brooks previously said that Trump had made requests to overturn the 2020 election as late as September 2021 — more than seven months after his exit from the White House.

“Donald Trump wanted me to do four things: Advocate rescinding the election, advocate physically removing Joe Biden from the White House, advocate reinstating Donald Trump as president of the United States and advocate a new special election for president of the United States — all of which violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law,” Brooks said. “And after I got done explaining that to him, he withdrew his endorsement and endorsed my opponent. So I’m mildly surprised none of these people have made inquiries about the details of this, but it is what it is.”

Brooks first made his allegations in March 2022 after Trump dropped his endorsement. Brooks contends that his rejection of Trump’s “illegal” requests led him to reverse his support.

Brooks had previously been a staunch ally to the Republican president. On January 6, 2021, Brooks spoke at the rally near the White House prior to Trump, notably remarking from the stage that it was time for “American patriots” to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Trump, in August 2022, confirmed parts of Brooks’ accusations in a social media post to his Truth social account, writing in part: “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”