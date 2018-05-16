Mueller doesn't plan to indict Trump because of DOJ rules, Giuliani says

In another interview with NBC News, on Thursday, Giuliani revealed that the acknowledgement from Mueller's team that they do not plan to indict Trump came from Jim Quarles, a member of the special counsel team. Giuliani said that Quarles had informed Jay Sekulow, another member of Trump's personal legal team, that they are not looking to indict the president.

"We raised the question with Mueller. He wanted to think about it. And about a day or two later Jim Quarles called Jay Sekulow back," Giuliani told NBC News Thursday. Quarles "told Jay that they were bound by the Justice Department policy."

During the final months of the administration of President Bill Clinton in 2000, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said in a memo that "the indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would be unconstitutional."

Neal Katyal, acting solicitor general in the Obama administration — the administration's top courtroom lawyer — wrote the current special counsel regulations as a young lawyer in Clinton's Justice Department in 1999. They specify that a special counsel "shall comply" with the policies of the Justice Department, for whom Mueller works.

Katyal said on MSNBC's "The Beat With Ari Melber" in February that means that Mueller is bound by the 2000 Justice Department memo but that he "can seek exceptions."

"This old opinion from 20 years ago does preclude, in general, the Justice Department from indicting a sitting president for constitutional reasons," Katyal said. "But an exception can be given."