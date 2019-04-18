Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 7:26 PM GMT By Adam Edelman

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign was made public Thursday morning.

It sheds light on the Russian government's attempts to boost then-candidate Donald Trump, on whether Trump as president later tried to obstruct Mueller's investigation, and on the legal thinking behind some of Mueller's decisions during the investigation.

Here are some of the most interesting passages from the report.

“I’M F---ED”: TRUMP FELT MUELLER APPOINTMENT WOULD BE “END OF MY PRESIDENCY”

(Vol. II, p. 78) Trump was furious when he learned that a special counsel had been appointed, saying it was “the worst thing that ever happened to me.”