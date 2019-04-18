Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 3:05 PM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 3:18 PM GMT By Dareh Gregorian

Special counsel Robert Mueller reviewed President Donald Trump’s attempts to muddy the investigation, including efforts to tamper with witnesses and to have the attorney general take control of the probe — but decided not to charge him with obstruction because there was no underlying crime and many of those attempts were carried out in plain view.

Trump was panicked when he first found out about Mueller's appointment, saying, "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked," the report says, citing testimony from then Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff.

Mueller's office says they weighed charging Trump with obstruction, but didn’t in part because “we recognized that a federal criminal accusation against a sitting President would place burdens on the President’s capacity to govern and potentially preempt constitutional process for addressing presidential misconduct.”

Investigators had looked at Trump’s response to reports about Russia’s support of his campaign, his firing of FBI Director James Comey, his behavior about charger against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and his efforts to get rid of Mueller himself.

Prosecutors also consulted an opinion by DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel that a sitting president can’t be indicted, "and accepted OLC's legal conclusion."

As for whether Trump might have been involved in witness tampering, the special counsel cited legal precedent that acting "corruptly" would require proof of “conscious wrongdoing.”

The nearly 448-page report on the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump contains redactions made by Attorney General William Barr.

The attorney general has said he planned to remove grand jury material, information that would reveal intelligence sources, disclosures that could affect other ongoing investigations and information that would infringe on the privacy of those who were only peripherally involved in the probe. But some Democrats still want to see the full, unredacted report.

In a press conference before the report's release, Attorney General William Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the president hadn’t obstructed justice in part because the report found “evidence of non-corrupt motives.”

As “the special counsel’s report acknowledges, there is substantial evidence to show that the President was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks,” Barr said.

The developments came as Democrats have been aggressively pushing to see the entire special counsel's report on the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which President Donald Trump has said is a "complete and total exoneration."

While Mueller turned over his report to Barr on March 22, only Barr's four-page summary of his findings had been made public since then.

In a March 24 letter to Congress, Barr's summary said Mueller's investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election." As for whether the president tried to obstruct justice in the probe, Mueller did not reach a conclusion.

According to Barr's summary, "while his report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." That left the decision up to Barr and Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller. They concluded that "the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense," Barr's letter said.

Barr noted that over the span of his almost two-year investigation, Mueller "issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records ... made 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses."

Barr said recently that he wanted Congress and the public to have the opportunity to read Mueller’s report, but that some things needed to be redacted, including grand jury material, information that would reveal intelligence sources and methods, disclosures that could affect other investigations and information that would "unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties." He said the special counsel's office was assisting with the redactions.

Top House Democrats had demanded an unredacted copy of the report by April 2, a deadline Barr let pass.

Mueller was appointed special counsel on May 17, 2017 — eight days after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. His investigation led to the indictment of 34 people, including Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and onetime personal lawyer Michael Cohen. None of the charges directly accused anyone in Trump's orbit of conspiring with the Russian intelligence operation to help him get elected.

The obstruction investigation started after Trump told NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt that he had fired Comey in part because of his frustration with the Russia probe, and after he reportedly bragged to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office: "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.