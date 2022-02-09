National Archives asks Justice Department to probe Trump's handling of White House records

The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to examine whether former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records violated federal law, two administration officials told NBC News.

One official said it's unclear whether the DOJ would take up the request, saying that this is all very preliminary. The Washington Post was first to report on the National Archives’ request.

The Justice Department and National Archives declined requests for comment.

The request to the Justice Department came just days after the National Archives said that Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House.

In mid-January 2022, the National Archives "arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump’s representatives in 2021,” the National Archives said in a statement.

Among the items Trump had to return were correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump has described as “beautiful letters," two sources told the Washington Post, as well as a handwritten letter that former President Barack Obama had left behind in the Oval Office for his successor. NBC News has not independently confirmed the contents of the boxes.

The National Archives also previously found that some Trump had ripped out some White House documents preserved by the agency, which had to be taped back together by government officials.