National Enquirer publisher to pay $187,500 fine for Trump hush money payment

The publisher of the National Enquirer agreed to pay a $187,500 fine after the Federal Election Commission found it "knowingly and willfully" violated campaign law by paying a model who said she'd had an affair with Donald Trump $150,000 to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential election, according to records released by a campaign finance watchdog group.

The FEC revealed the penalty in correspondence Tuesday with Common Cause, which had filed a complaint against Enquirer publisher AMI, Trump and the Trump campaign about the hush money payout to Karen McDougal after word of the supermarket tabloid's unusual payment to silence a salacious story — dubbed "catch and kill" — became public.

The complaint charged the payment was made "for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential general election."

In a letter to Common Cause vice president of policy and litigation Paul S. Ryan, the agency said the board had found "reason to believe" that AMI had violated campaign law, but there "were an insufficient number of votes to find reason to believe that the remaining respondents" — the former president and the Trump campaign — "violated the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971."

In a signed agreement with the FEC that was forwarded to Common Cause, a lawyer for AMI successor A360 LLC agreed the company would pay the fine and acknowledged "the Commission’s reason-to-believe finding that these violations were knowing and willful," but said it "does not admit to the knowing and willful aspect of these violations."

The FEC is expected to make its full findings public within 30 days.

Representatives for A360 and Trump did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the FEC.

Ryan hailed the fine against AMI as "a win for democracy," but said "the FEC’s failure to hold former-President Trump and his campaign accountable for this violation lays bare the dysfunction at the FEC."

"All the other actors have been held accountable, but still no accountability for former President Trump," Ryan said.

AMI had previously acknowledged paying McDougal, a Playboy model, as part of a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors who were investigating former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for campaign violations.

Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to helping to orchestrate the payment to McDougal, as well as a payment to another woman, porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she'd slept with Trump as part of a federal criminal case that sent him to prison.

Last month, the FEC dropped an inquiry into whether Trump should face sanctions for the payment to Daniels after two Republican commissioners voted against proceeding and a third recused himself. The commissioners who voted against moving forward noted the commission is dealing with a substantial backlog and arguing the case was "statute of limitations imperiled" and "not the best use of agency resources."

In an op-ed last month in the Washington Post, one of the Democratic commissioners, Ellen Weintraub, agreed the agency had a large backlog to catch up on, but asked "are we too busy to enforce the law against the former president of the United States for his brazen violation of federal campaign finance laws on the eve of a president election? No."

Trump has denied having relationships with the model and actress, and defended the payments in a 2018 interview with Fox News.

"They weren't campaign finance," he said. "They came from me," adding, "They didn't come out of the campaign."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office is believed to be scrutinizing the payments as part of its investigation into the finances of Trump's company, Trump Organization.

The six member FEC board is made up of three Republicans, two Democrats and one independent. Four commissioners have to be in agreement for a case to proceed.

Ryan said he was baffled at how the commission could vote to fine the Enquirer and not Trump.

"It's a good use of resources to hold a tabloid accountable, but not a former president. That's an astounding and absurd outcome," he said.