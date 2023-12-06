Nevada grand jury indicts 'fake electors' who backed Trump in 2020

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Nevada grand jury on Wednesday indicted six fake electors as part of a probe into the 2020 presidential election.

The so-called fake electors include Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald and vice chair Jim DeGraffenreid, both of whom have appeared before a criminal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Wednesday. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.