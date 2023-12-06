IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nevada grand jury indicts 'fake electors' who backed Trump in 2020

So-called fake electors in other battleground states like Georgia and Michigan are also facing charges related to the 2020 election.
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, center, protests against the passage of a mail-in voting bill in Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2020.
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald protests the passage of a mail-in voting bill in Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2020.Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
By Natasha Korecki

A Nevada grand jury on Wednesday indicted six fake electors as part of a probe into the 2020 presidential election.

The so-called fake electors include Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald and vice chair Jim DeGraffenreid, both of whom have appeared before a criminal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Wednesday. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

