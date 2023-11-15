Nevada's attorney general is investigating fake electors who backed Trump in 2020

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Nevada’s attorney general has opened an investigation into the state’s false electors — despite previous comments that such a move was unlikely, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

“Is he actively investigating this? 100 percent,” one of the people with knowledge of the investigation said of Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat.

The investigation marks the latest state attorney general to open up a probe into the matter, which involves Republicans who supported Donald Trump and purported to be their states' rightful electors even though President Joe Biden won their states in the 2020 election. The Michigan attorney general has charged her state's false electors, Arizona's probe is underway and Georgia electors are facing charges as well.

Several Nevada fake electors have appeared before a criminal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. That includes Nevada GOP state party chair Michael McDonald and vice chair Jim DeGraffenreid.

Politico first reported the probe.

The attorney general's office in Nevada had no comment.