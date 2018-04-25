Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — In 2011, Drug Enforcement Agents tailing a Colombian narco-trafficker in Miami got more than they bargained for. They watched the man hand $108,000 to a federal immigration officer.

Later, at the federal agent's corruption trial, his lawyer, Marty Raskin, had a different explanation for the cash.

He said the drug trafficker gave it to the agent for safekeeping overnight because he was "afraid to hold the money in his hotel room."

Raskin won the case. The agent walked, acquitted by a federal jury.

Raskin, 71, and his wife, Jane Raskin, 62, are now directing their legal firepower in the service of a different client: Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States.

The Raskins, based in Miami, are the newest members of the Trump legal team. They came on board last week, around the same time as Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor.

While Guiliani's appointment drew significant attention, the Raskins hiring was somewhat overlooked. But unlike the 73-year-old Giuliani, who rarely appears in court these days, the Florida couple has been laboring for years in the legal trenches, establishing a long track record of successfully defending clients in white-collar federal criminal prosecutions.

"Jane and Marty are superb lawyers with really deep experience in federal criminal cases," said Ryan Stumphauzer, a former federal prosecutor who practices white collar criminal defense in Miami.

Marty Raskin, Stumphauzer said, is "one of these rare guys who is both incredibly effective but also very well liked and trusted. His word and his credibility mean something. He's a finesse player."

Michael "Pat" Sullivan, who retired last year after 45 years with the Miami U.S. Attorney's Office, told NBC News the Raskins "just bring very good judgment on how to handle whatever they are facing. They don't want drama, they don't want turmoil and they'll try to tamp that down."

They are also likeable and charming people, the retired prosecutor said — friendly adversaries.

Stumphauzer added that he suspected that the hiring signaled that some part of the Mueller investigation is now focusing on South Florida.

What exactly Mueller is examining in the Sunshine State is known only to him and his team, but likely targets of scrutiny include a transaction in which a Russian oligarch purchased Trump's Palm Beach mansion in 2008 for $95 million — more than double what Trump paid for it in 2004.

There has also been considerable news media attention to the purchase by Russians of condos in Trump's Sunny Isles development north of Miami Beach, which has been dubbed "Little Moscow" by locals.

The Raskins declined to comment for this story. Lawyers in South Florida have been scratching their heads about how they came into Trump's orbit.

"I'm not aware of an obvious Trump connection, but Trump's down here a lot in South Florida," said Kendall Coffey, a former U.S. attorney in Miami who said the Raskins have an excellent reputation.

One White House official with direct knowledge said that Ty Cobb, who is coordinating the White House legal response to the Robert Mueller investigation, brought the Raskins in.

They were then interviewed by Jay Sekulow, another member of Trump's legal team, the official said. Lastly, he said, they spent time alone with the president.

If Trump examined their record of tangling with the Justice Department, he may have been impressed.

The 2014 acquittal of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, Juan F. Martinez, was seen as a stunning victory for the defense.

"The evidence in that case was overwhelming," Stumphauzer said. "The fact that he got that guy off to me is nothing short of amazing."

Another high-profile client was SabreTech Corp., an aviation contractor accused of illegally transporting hazardous oxygen generators on the ValuJet flight that crashed in the Everglades in 1996. The canisters ignited a fire that caused the plane to crash, killing 110 people.

The company was acquitted on most of the federal charges, and all but one conviction was reversed on appeal. The state criminal case ended in a plea agreement resulting in the dismissal of all 220 counts of homicide. A federal judge imposed an $11 million penalty and the state plea agreement called for a $500,000 fine. The company went out of business.

While those cases made headlines, much of the work the Raskins have done was behind the scenes, quietly negotiating favorable dispositions for clients who found themselves in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors.

On their web site, they describe a series of cases in which they won good outcomes for defendants facing serious legal jeopardy.