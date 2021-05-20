New York AG criminally investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, an official close to the investigation told NBC News.

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.

In a Thursday statement from her attorney, Duncan Levin, obtained by NBC News, Levin acknowledged his client was cooperating with the New York attorney general's office.

“Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York attorney general's office since at least March," Levin said. "She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."

Levin has previously said Jennifer Weisselberg met with New York District Attorney Cy Vance’s office multiple times. Jennifer Weisselberg has been subpoenaed for documents and shared information with that team, which is investigating Allen Weisselberg's time with the Trump Organization and benefits given to his son Barry and his family.

Barry Weisselberg was also a long time employee of the Trump Organization.

News of the criminal investigation was first reported by The New York Times.

Allen Weisselberg, whose relationship with Trump spans decades, is likely the one person outside of the family who has the most complete understanding of the Trump Organization’s inner financial workings.

Vance's probe into possible financial crimes committed by Trump entered a new phase in March when investigators obtained millions of pages of documents, including eight years of tax returns, from Trump’s accounting firm. Trump had fought the release for more than a year, but the Supreme Court cleared the way for the documents to be handed over to Vance’s office.