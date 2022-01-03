New York attorney general asks court to enforce subpoenas of Trump children in tax fraud probe

New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of her civil tax fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, court filings made public Monday reveal.

James's office "recently" filed subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from former President Donald Trump's children "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization,” according to a New York Supreme Court order unsealed Monday and first reported by The New York Times.

James is also seeking to depose the former president as part of the probe. Trump has called James' investigation "corrupt" and a "witch hunt." The filing shows that Trump and his children are all challenging the subpoenas.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2017. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The judge signed off on a Dec. 30 stipulation which will allow the Trumps to file a motion to quash the subpoenas and for the attorney general to respond with a timetable for the judge to review the filings.

Lawyers for James' office deposed Trump's son Eric in the probe in late 2020.

James' office is looking into whether to file a civil suit against the company and has also been assisting a criminal investigation headed by the Manhattan district attorney into alleged tax fraud schemes at Trump's company.

The D.A.'s office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud last year. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The former president and his children have not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case. After news that Trump had been subpoenaed became public last month, his attorney Ronald Fischetti said he was not worried about the probe.

"They have been investigating this for three years. We are not concerned about it because he has done nothing wrong," Fischetti said, referring to Trump.