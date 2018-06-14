The hastily thrown-together event was a political stunt, casting Trump as a generous philanthropist and raising millions, while $2.83 million of the funds raised went to the Trump Foundation itself.

After that event, campaign staff directed the foundation's disbursement of funds and used the donations to support campaign endeavors, the suit alleges, and that money "provided Mr. Trump and the campaign a means to take credit" for the donations in a variety of ways for political gain.

Enlarged foundation checks — with the presidential candidate's name on them — were displayed at campaign events, and Trump boasted at one point of the effect the donations had on his poll numbers.

In one instance, the suit cites an email sent by Trump's then-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, telling the foundation to cut a $100,000 check to the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation after a media inquiry about Trump's charitable donations. A check was sent to the group the same day.

Trump "was fully aware of and intended the benefit he would derive from the Foundation's in-kind contributions," the petition states, noting that Trump also had a financial interest in the campaign because he had loaned it millions of dollars.

"As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality," Underwood said in a statement. "This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets."

Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. were members of the foundation's board for years and had a fiduciary responsibility to ensure the proper handling of charitable funds, the suit alleges, but did not do so. In fact, the board had not met since 1999.

Trump responded on Twitter, unloading on former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and vowing not to settle.

Schneiderman was on a state leadership council for the Clinton campaign, he did not manage it. His successor, Underwood, is a career civil servant who was appointed attorney general this spring after several women accused Schneiderman of physical abuse, leading to his resignation. Underwood has said she will not run as a candidate for a full term.

In a statement, the Trump Foundation called New York's lawsuit a "political attack."

"This is politics at its very worst," spokesman for the foundation said. "The Foundation has donated over $19 million to worthy charitable causes — more than it even received. The President himself — or through his companies — has contributed more than $8 million. The reason the Foundation was able to donate more than it took in is because it had little to no expenses. This is unheard of for a charitable foundation."

The attorney general is seeking to dissolve the foundation under court supervision and obtain restitution of $2.8 million, plus additional penalties. It would also ban the president from serving as a director on a New York nonprofit for a decade, and ban Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. from doing the same for a year.

The attorney general has sent letters identifying potential violations to the Federal Elections Commission and the Internal Revenue Service, as well.