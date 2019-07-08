Breaking News Emails
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed a bill that would allow certain members of Congress to have access to President Donald Trump's New York state tax returns.
The bill, which Cuomo had been expected to sign, requires state officials to release tax returns that have been requested by "congressional tax-related committees" that have cited “specified and legitimate legislative purpose" in seeking them.
"By amending the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include Congressional tax-related committees, this bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its Constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law," Cuomo said in a statement.
The bill is seen as a clear shot at the president, who has refused to release his tax returns.