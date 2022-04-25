N.Y. judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to produce documents in attorney general probe

A New York state judge on Monday found Donald Trump in civil contempt of court and ordered him to pay $10,000 a day until he turns over documents that have been subpoenaed by the state attorney general's office.

Attorney General Letitia James had sought the fine as a way to force the former president to turn over documents her investigators say they need as part of their civil probe into the Trump Organization's business practices.

In a pair of tweets, James hailed Justice Arthur Engoron's ruling as "a major victory."

"Today, justice prevailed. Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law," James wrote.

In a court filing earlier this month, James' office said Trump had been trying to stonewall their long-running investigation into whether he and his company manipulated financial statements.

In court filings, her office alleged that it has “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and the Internal Revenue Service.”

Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing, with the former president calling the probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."