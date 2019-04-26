Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — A cellphone was thrown on the stage as President Donald Trump approached the lectern Friday to address the National Rifle Association's annual meeting and man in the audience was detained.
In a video of the speech in Indianapolis, the phone can be seen hurtling from the crowd toward the stage. It landed to Trump's left as he arrived at the lectern and the president glanced in that direction.
Federal and state authorities said agents detained the man who owned the phone, identified as 31-year-old William Rose. He was held by the Marion County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office for a mental health evaluation.
A law enforcement official said Rose denied throwing the phone and claimed that someone stole it. However, agents found his account to be a confusing one.