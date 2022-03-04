Pence to draw contrasts with Trump on Putin, 2020 election in speech to GOP donors

Former Vice President Mike Pence will tell GOP donors Friday that the party “cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles,” while also strongly condemning apologists for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to prepared speech excerpts shared with NBC News.

The remarks — prepared for Pence’s appearance at a Republican National Committee event in New Orleans — will create further distance between him and former President Donald Trump.

Trump continues to press debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and Pence. And in the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, the former president praised Putin’s strategy as "genius" and "savvy."

“To those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO?" Pence is expected to say Friday evening. "Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom."

The shared excerpts offer several pointed contrasts with Trump’s public comments.

“Elections are about the future,” Pence is expected to say. “My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past. Republicans can only win by offering real, lasting solutions to the problems Democrats have created for the American people.”

Pence, who could find himself in a Republican presidential primary with Trump in 2024, has rejected the former president’s claim that he as the sitting vice president had the power to overturn the election results in their favor.

“I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election," Pence said last month during a speech in Orlando, Florida. "President Trump is wrong."

But Pence also is expected to attack President Joe Biden and draw contrasts Friday between Biden’s leadership and Trump’s.

“It's no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine,” Pence will say, according to excerpts. “Weakness arouses evil — and the magnitude of evil sweeping across Ukraine speaks volumes about this president.”