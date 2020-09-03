'Petty and divisive': Democratic governors, mayors slam Trump for threatening to withhold funds from cities

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Democratic mayors and governors late Wednesday lashed out at President Donald Trump after he issued a memo directing his administration to find federal funds that could be cut from cities run by Democrats including "anarchist jurisdictions."

Democrats said that the federal government cannot unilaterally withhold funding from their cities and argued that the president’s move was merely an attempt to distract from the more than 180,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is another attempt to kill New York City," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters during a late-night conference call, adding that Trump is now "persona non grata" in the city where he was born and raised.

"He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City," Cuomo said. "Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York."

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee blasted Trump, saying in a statement that the memorandum was "illegal" and a "sham."

"It is just the latest baseless, petty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his abject failure to protect Americans from COVID-19. With more than 185,000 lives lost on his watch, we won’t forget," he said. "The president cannot and will not defund us. He is not a dictator and laws still apply to him."

The memo directs Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to issue guidance to executive departments and agencies and asks them to list all federal funds provided to New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., specifically. It also directs Attorney General Bill Barr, in consultation with Vought and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, to identify state and local jurisdictions "that have permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract these criminal activities (anarchist jurisdictions)."

It comes amid the president’s pre-election push to establish "law and order" as some protests have turned violent in recent weeks.

After the memo was released, Vought tweeted that Trump "made clear that we will not continue to funnel taxpayer money to lawless cities that fail to restore law and order in their communities. We will explore all options."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted late Wednesday that the move was "the latest attempt to distract from the fact that COVID-19 has infected over 6 million Americans, killed 185,000 people, and destroyed the American economy."

"The only anarchy zone in America, where the rule of law is disregarded, is at the White House," she tweeted. "President Trump cannot defund Seattle — it is unlawful."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a string of tweets that this is a "new low" for Trump and noted that the federal funds he's threatening to withhold would be key for "health, education, and safety net dollars Americans are relying on to get through this pandemic and economic crisis."

Trump appeared to respond to Cuomo's criticisms Thursday on Twitter, saying that Cuomo "has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!"

He then said that Cuomo should get his "should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence. It is at minimum a Nursing Home Scandal - 11,000 DEAD!"

Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York hit its 26th straight day with the COVID-19 infection rate below 1 percent.