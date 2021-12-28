PGA, Trump Org. announce settlement over axed Bedminster golf tournament

The PGA and the Trump Organization announced Tuesday a settlement over the golf association's decision to move its 2022 championship from Trump's New Jersey golf course in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The terms of the settlement were not released, but the Professional Golfers' Association offered glowing words for former President Donald Trump's company and its Bedminster golf course.

“The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs," the PGA said in a statement, calling Trump Bedminster "a major championship-worthy golf course.”

The PGA announced in 2014 that it would hold its 2022 championship at Trump Bedminster. The organization pulled the plug on those plans days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to block certification of Joe Biden's election win.

"It's become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said at the time.

The Trump Organization called the move "a breach of a binding contract" and said the PGA had "no right to terminate the agreement."

"As an organization we have invested many many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Eric Trump, the Trump Organization's executive vice president, said, “We have great respect for the work of the PGA." "We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry,” Trump said.

His father also weighed in in a statement, hailing the settlement as "wonderful conclusion for all. Thank you to the PGA of America!"

Trump, who famously said he would be too busy to golf if he were elected president in the 2016 campaign, wound up being a prolific golfer while in office, mostly playing at his own courses. An NBC News tally of his golfing trips totaled over 250 during his time in office, but an exact number was difficult to track. His administration often tried to hide Trump's activity, keeping his traveling press pool away and refusing to confirm whether he played golf.

While in office, he was one of the sports biggest boosters, awarding the country's highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, to four golfers, including Tiger Woods.