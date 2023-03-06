Photos: Scenes from CPAC 2023

If this year's Conservative Political Action Conference can be summed up in two words, they are: Donald Trump.

The annual gathering in National Harbor, Maryland, was once a must-attend event for GOP politicians, but this year, many of the party's stars — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence — stayed away from what has clearly become Trump territory.

Aside from Trump, some of this year's speakers were former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running for president.

