Photos: Scenes from CPAC 2023

The Conservative Political Action Conference was heavy on support for Trump, as many other rising GOP stars stayed away.
A family wears shirts spelling “TRUMP” in the hallways outside CPAC in National Harbor, MD on Friday, March 3, 2023.
A family wears shirts spelling “Trump” in the hallways outside CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on Friday.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
By NBC News

If this year's Conservative Political Action Conference can be summed up in two words, they are: Donald Trump.

The annual gathering in National Harbor, Maryland, was once a must-attend event for GOP politicians, but this year, many of the party's stars — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence — stayed away from what has clearly become Trump territory.

Aside from Trump, some of this year's speakers were former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running for president.

NBC News producer Frank Thorp has been known to photograph with a large format camera on the Senate floor. This time, he used disposable cameras. Here are some of the moments he captured.


MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to reporters ahead of his speech. Trump and DeSantis hats sit at a vendors table.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell chats with reporters ahead of his speech. Left, Trump and DeSantis hats on a vendor's table.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
An attendee holds up an American flag in the main hall of CPAC after a speech in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023.
An attendee holds up an American flag.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Deborah Gordon. Binh Vo-Ngoc Trang Channel. Christena Kincaid travels around the country to attend Trump rallies.
From left: Deborah Gordon, Binh Vo-Ngoc Trang Channel and Christena Kincaid, who travels around the country to attend Trump rallies.Frank Thorp V / NBC News


Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Two attendees dressed in costumes talk while taking a break from posing with pictures with attendees at CPAC. An attendee wearing a Trump flag as a cape walks through media row at CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023.
Two costumed attendees chat after posing for pictures. Right, an attendee dons a Trump flag as a cape. Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway, known as “Silk”, center, is escorted by security through media row at CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023.
Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway, known as "Silk," center, is escorted by security.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
Kelly Schofield holds a sign supporting Nikki Haley’s run for President in the main hall of CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023. Former South Carolina Gov. and current GOP presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley, poses for a selfie after her speech to CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023.
Kelly Schofield holds a sign supporting Nikki Haley’s run for president. Schofield declared she would not vote for Trump if he became the nominee, saying, “I want stability.” Right, Haley poses for a selfie with attendees.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
An attendee puts his arm around Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez to pose for a picture in the media row at CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on March 3, 2023.
Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, right, takes a photo with an attendee.Frank Thorp V / NBC News
NBC News