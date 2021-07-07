Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter CEOs over being banned from their platforms

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Wednesday that he will file lawsuits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over being banned from their platforms, a source familiar with the coming announcement confirmed to NBC News.

This is the latest of an ongoing battle with Facebook and Twitter, which have both banned the former president from their platforms. In January, Trump's Twitter account — with 88 million followers — was permanently banned.

Trump scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday. The announcement was first reported by Axios.

Representatives for Twitter and Facebook declined to comment.

Dorsey said in January that the service faced an "extraordinary and untenable circumstance" given the risk of real-world violence. He said in a series of tweets that banning Trump was the right decision, even as he said it raised questions about how to keep the internet open to all.

Unlike Twitter, which banned Trump, Facebook and YouTube have not deleted his accounts. Trump has 35 million followers on Facebook, 24 million on Instagram and 2.8 million on YouTube.