President Trump just said a lot of things

ON KIM JONG UN

"He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same."

"We got along very well, we had a good chemistry. I don't know if that's supposed to be popular or politically correct to say. But we really did, we had good chemistry."

ON DEFENDING KIM’S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD

"You know why? Because I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family."

ON NFL PLAYERS TAKING A KNEE

"They were all saying it has nothing to do with the flag, it's the way we've been treated. And in the meantime they're making $15 million a year. Look, I'm all for the athletes, I think it's great. I love athletics, I love sports, but they shouldn't get the politics involved. When you're in a stadium and they broadcast that national, you've got to stand, you've got to be proud and you've got to have your hand up and you gotta do everything that's right, and then go out and play really tough football. And once you leave that stadium, go and do whatever you want to do — run for office, do whatever."

ON TALKING TO MUELLER

"They’re getting people who say something that is a little bit off. 'Is it a nice day?' 'Well, you know, no it's not a great day.' Oops he lied...People are afraid of that. I would like to talk but it seems to be very biased."