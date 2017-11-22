President Donald Trump on Wednesday escalated his feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting, blasting him as "ungrateful."

LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, has brushed off Trump's role in securing his son's release from China last week, provoking a fiery response from the president.

"It wasn't the White House, it wasn't the State Department, it wasn't father LaVar's so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME," Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man's version of Don King, but without the hair."

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump then slammed LaVar Ball as "ungrateful" — the same word he used a Twitter tirade on Sunday in which he said he "should have left" the players in jail.

LaVar Ball has refused to thank Trump, telling ESPN on Friday: "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were detained in Hangzhou, about 100 miles southwest of Shanghai, on shoplifting charges a day before Trump arrived in China during his Asia tour. Trump has said he raised the players' detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing.

The players returned to the United States last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team. All three thanked the president at a news conference.