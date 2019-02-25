Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 25, 2019, 12:18 PM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump started his Monday by blasting director Spike Lee as "racist" against him in an early morning tweet following Sunday night's Oscar ceremony.

Trump said Lee's acceptance speech amounted to a "racist hit" against the president.

Lee won his first Oscar Sunday night when "BlacKkKlansman" won best adapted screenplay (an award he shared with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott.)

In his acceptance speech, Lee referenced his family's history in the U.S., which he said could be traced to the first slaves being brought over from Africa.

"Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people," Lee said. "We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment."

He added that the 2020 presidential election was just "around the corner."

"Let’s all mobilize," he continued. "Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there."

Lee did not mention Trump by name in his address.