Read the FBI's search warrant for documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

A federal judge on Friday unsealed the search warrant that the FBI used to obtain sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The unsealed filing included a receipt for the property that was removed from Mar-a-Lago, which showed that the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled top secret. Federal agents also removed a handwritten note, information about the president of France, an executive grant of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone, and binders of photos.

Read the full text of the FBI's search warrant and property receipt: