Read Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump, his children and their company

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit on Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization in connection with her years-long civil investigation into the company’s business practices.

The lawsuit alleges years of bank, tax, and insurance fraud, with penalties that could seek to halt Trump’s ability to do business in New York for several years and includes a referral for possible federal prosecution. The Trumps and their company have denied any wrongdoing.

Below is the full text of James' civil complaint.