Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers on Wednesday that his investigation did not exonerate President Donald Trump and he explained why he decided not to consider criminal charges against the president.
At the opening of Mueller's highly anticipated day of hearings before the House of Representatives on his two-year probe into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., asked the former special counsel if the probe cleared Trump.
"No," Mueller answered flatly.
The former special counsel, who testified under oath, also detailed why he didn't bring charges against Trump, despite some evidence that the White House might have attempted to obstruct his investigation.
Mueller says his report does not exonerate President TrumpJuly 24, 201903:57
"Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime," Mueller said, referring to longstanding Department of Justice guidelines against indicting a sitting president.
Mueller instead wanted to focus on what he called Russia's "sweeping and systematic" meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump.
"Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government's effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious," he said.
Mueller has been rarely seen or heard in public since his two-year investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential campaign, but the former FBI director is sitting for hours of questioning before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees to answer questions about his report.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage of Mueller's testimony.
Mueller, who arrived on Capitol Hill shortly before 8 a.m., told lawmakers he would not stray beyond the findings of his report, but Democrats are hoping his testimony will make its findings more accessible to millions of Americans who may not have read the document or have tuned out earlier news coverage.
Nadler kicked off the hearing with his opening remarks addressed directly to Mueller.
"Among the most shocking of these incidents (in Mueller's report), President Trump ordered his White House counsel to have you fired and then to lie and deny that it ever happened; he ordered his former campaign manager to convince the recused attorney general to step in and limit your work; and he attempted to prevent witnesses from cooperating with your investigation," Nadler said.
"Although department policy barred you from indicting the president for this conduct, you made clear that he is not exonerated," Nadler added. "Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime. And in this nation, not even the president is above the law."
Under questioning from Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., Mueller agreed it was "correct" to say that Trump asked former White House Counsel Don McGahn to is misrepresent facts he knew to be accurate to defend the president.
"So it's fair to say the president tried to protect himself by asking staff to falsify records relevant to an ongoing investigation?" Richmond asked.
"I would say that's generally the summary," Mueller agreed.
Mueller pressed on Trump's possible witness tampering of Michael CohenJuly 24, 201904:26
Republicans, meanwhile, have followed Trump's lead in trying to discredit Mueller's probe and used their allotted questioning time during the hearing to sow doubts about the probe's origins, alleged that the special counsel overreached and asserted anti-Trump bias among the investigators.
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, used his opening statement to say the investigation was started based on "baseless gossip."
"The president's attitude towards the investigation was understandably negative," Collins said. "The president knew he was innocent."
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a former U.S. attorney, slammed Mueller by saying he overstepped the bounds of his mandate and the law by writing the second volume of his report, which focused on Trump's alleged efforts to stymie the investigation but ultimately did not charge him for it.
Ratcliffe said that portion of the report was essentially an attempt to smear Trump and violated the principle of innocent unless proven guilty.
"I agree with the chairman this morning when he said Donald Trump is not above the law. He's not," Ratcliffe said. "But he damn sure shouldn't be below the law, which is where volume 2 of this report puts him."
Neal Katyal, a former top Department of Justice official in the Obama administration who helped write the rules governing special counsel probes, said on Twitter that Ratcliffe was incorrect.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, a former judge, pressed Mueller on why he hired people who "hated Trump" as part of his investigative team, referring to former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were secretly having an affair and exchanging messages critical of the president.
Mueller did not object to Gohmert's characterization of their feelings about Trump, but said he had no way of knowing about that when he hired them, but he then "acted swiftly" to remove them once the issue came to light.
Strzok and Page have become central characters in Republicans' alternative storyline of the Mueller probe, which they say grew out of an opposition research investigation funded by anti-Trump Republicans and the Democratic National Committee and conducted by a firm called Fusion GPS and its agent, former MI6 Christopher Steele. Mueller, however, said he was not "not familiar" with Fusion GPS and could not comment on the origins of his probe.
Earlier, Trump attacked Mueller on Wednesday morning, shortly before the hearings started.
While Mueller said he could not charge Trump as long he is in office under current guidelines, he explained that Department of Justice rules would not prohibit charging a former president for crimes committed while in office.
"You believe you could charge the president with obstruction of justice after he leaves office?" asked Rep. Ken Buck, D-Colo.
"Yes," Mueller replied.
Multiple sources familiar with Trump's thinking characterize him as annoyed but not overly enraged ahead of the former special counsel's testimony.
The president, on one hand, sees the prospect of Democrats overreaching on impeachment post-Mueller as a political winner, but he still finds it "incredibly annoying" and would rather the page be turned on this chapter of his administration, the sources said.
The president is irritated he still has to deal with Mueller more than two years after the special counsel investigation started. There's a "here we go again" exasperation inside the White House, with one person describing a "battle-hardened" atmosphere at this point.