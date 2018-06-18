Critics are wondering how such an unusual event could have slipped from their recollection, given the intense focus on Trump contacts with Russians and the allegations that the Russian government was helping the Trump campaign.

"In multiple respects now, the testimony of Roger Stone appears inaccurate or deliberately misleading," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone, a veteran Republican political operative and former lobbyist for Trump, was an adviser to Trump's presidential campaign before leaving in 2015.

The new disclosure brings the total of Trump associates who had contacts with Russian during the 2016 campaign to at least 11. Campaign veterans of both parties say it is unheard of for a campaign to have extensive foreign contacts, particularly with Russians.

Stone's attorney sent a letter dated June 15 describing the Greenberg approach to the House intelligence committee seeking to supplement his testimony, which some Democrats have said contained falsehoods, and which the lawyer said was "entirely truthful."

Roger J. Stone Jr. in 2013. Vallery Jean / Getty Images

Stone met Greenberg in a cafe in Sunny Isles, Florida, the lawyer said. Greenberg told him he had access to "non-specific, damaging Clinton information" that he would sell to trump for $2 million.

Stone's lawyer said Stone replied that he would never pay for political information, and Trump wouldn't, either.

Stone and Caputo point out that Greenberg, according to public records first disclosed by the Post, appears to have worked for years as an FBI informant.

They are raising questions about whether his approach to the Trump campaign was a set-up by the FBI, something for which, at the moment, there is no evidence.

Stone also wondered to NBC News how Mueller "has copies of my text messages if not through an illegal FISA warrant. I have filed a notice of my intention to bring a lawsuit against the government for a civil rights and right to privacy violation to get to the bottom of that question."

The government uses a variety of methods to obtain communications pertinent to an investigation, including grand jury subpoenas, national security letters and court orders from both criminal and national security judges.