Romney the only GOP senator not invited to join Trump's coronavirus congressional group

President Donald Trump tapped every Republican senator to join a congressional group aimed at reopening America amid coronavirus— except Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.
Romney, the party's 2012 presidential nominee and a longtime businessman, was the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year. Romney voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge and voted to acquit him on the obstruction of Congress charge.
Meanwhile, more than 20 congressional Democrats were tapped to serve on the task force, including many of the senators who voted to convict Trump.
Trump participated in phone calls with the group on Thursday. The White House said in a press release that the discussed the needed for more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, expanding access to COVID-19 testing and needed supplies, supply chains, the economy, surprise medical billing, differences between essential and non-essential workers, mental health and small business relief
"President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the Members about the work that the administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation," the release said.