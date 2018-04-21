Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump’s legal team, providing advice on how to deal with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election, attorney Jay Sekulow confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

"Rudy is great," Trump said, according to a statement provided by Sekulow, a member of the president's personal legal team dealing with the Russia probe. "He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country."

Giuliani is a longtime Trump ally who served as a bombastic campaign surrogate — at times boasting of his ties to the FBI. He joins the team as the president’s apparent frustration with the probe deepens, particularly in the wake of an FBI raid on the office and hotel room of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Giuliani formerly ran the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, the same office that conducted the raid of Cohen's office. The interim U.S. Attorney in that office, Geoffrey Berman, has been recused from the Cohen investigation; he is a former law partner of Giuliani.

He joins Sekulow and Ty Cobb, amid the ongoing debate over whether the president should sit for an interview with special counselor, Robert Mueller III, and the president's continued insistence that he could fire the special counselor if he wanted to do so.