Russian pop star linked to Trump family releases bizarre music video

Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star who is said to have helped arrange Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign, released a new music video on Tuesday.

It is interesting.

In the video for a track titled "Got Me Good," Agalarov sings in English alongside lookalikes of some familiar faces: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Stormy Daniels, Hillary Clinton, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Oh, and a guy playing North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un shows up at the end.

In one scene, an actor dressed up like President Trump cavorts with bikini-clad beauty pageant contestants in a hotel room. (The backstory: Agalarov appeared in a music video with the real-life Trump when the Miss Universe pageant was held in Moscow in 2013. Trump owned the pageant at the time.)

But there are other notable (and puzzling) moments in the video. Agalarov hands a leather briefcase to a woman resembling Ivanka Trump, then shoots a coy grin at the camera. He appears to exchange a wad of cash with an actress playing Daniels, the adult-film performer who claims she had an affair with Trump. White House aides have denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels.

Russian singer Emin Agalarov poses with Ivanka and Donald Trump at the Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida in 2014. Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images file

He also throws back shots, plays poker and snaps a selfie with an actress clearly meant to portray Clinton.

"Got Me Good" at times sounds like a break-up track, with Agalarov playing the role of a spurned lover, such as when he croons:

Wish you at least said let's break up/ Wish you could say how you feel / But you keep on playing / And every time that you go

But it also plays like a low-budget conspiracy thriller, with several shots of Agalarov sitting in front of a panel of monitors playing security camera footage — a possible nod to lurid allegations about the president in the 35-page dossier compiled about Trump by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

The video ends with apparently real footage of Trump saying, "Emin, I can't believe you," taken from a video in which Trump wished the pop star happy birthday. The action then abruptly cuts to an actor playing Kim Jong Un, who munches on popcorn and laughs maniacally.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign, told NBC News last year that Agalarov was key in setting up the gathering. She claimed at the time that she had never met Agalarov, who happens to be the son of Azerbaijani-Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov.