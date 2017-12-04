President Donald Trump just can’t quit House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Less than one week after Trump ripped the Democratic congressional leaders as “weak” after they canceled a meeting with him, Pelosi and Schumer said Monday the president had asked them back to the White House for a sit-down Thursday, and that they’d accepted his invitation.

“We’re glad the White House has reached out and asked for a second meeting. We hope the President will go into this meeting with an open mind, rather than deciding that an agreement can’t be reached beforehand,” the Democrats said in a joint statement.

Pelosi and Schumer said Republican leaders would also attend Thursday's meeting, where they would all discuss “the year-end agenda,” which includes how to keep the government open past Dec. 8, when funding is set to run out.

The invitation from Trump comes just six days after he exchanged barbs with “Chuck and Nancy” for their decision to opt out of a planned meeting at the White House following his preemptive attack on Twitter.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

At the meeting last Tuesday, where two chairs were conspicuously empty, Trump ripped the pair as “all talk and they've been no action” and blasted them as “"weak" on crime and immigration. Later, Pelosi blasted Trump for the empty chair "photo op" and said his "verbal abuse" wouldn't be tolerated.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump spars with 'Chuck and Nancy' as he presses for Senate tax plan 3:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1105848899770" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

But now, only four days remain until government funding is slated to run out, and if party leaders want to reach a deal to keep the government open, they’ll have to resolve major differences.

Democrats have said any new deal with the GOP must include an agreement on child health care and protections for Dreamers — the young, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. who were previously protected from deportation by DACA, an Obama-era program that Trump ended this summer. Trump, on the other hand, has remained steadfast in his desire to "build the wall," continuing his hard-line immigration stance.