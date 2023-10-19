Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday morning in the Georgia election interference case on the eve of her trial alongside co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

Powell entered her guilty plea in Fulton County Superior Court, part of a deal reached with prosecutors, in which she pled guilty to six misdemeanor counts.

In her plea, Powell agreed to serve six years of probation and pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. She also agreed to submit an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to testify at related court proceedings.

Powell was one of 19 defendants named in District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment, which also charged former President Donald Trump.

Powell, who acted as one of Trump’s lawyers after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespassing and invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

She had originally pleaded not guilty in the case and had agreed to a $100,000 bond.