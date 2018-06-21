Social media cared about what Melania Trump wore on her way to visit migrant kids

The first lady did not wear the jacket once in Texas, but many criticized her choice of outerwear as insensitive.

One user set up a website — ireallydocare.com — which redirects to an immigrant charity donation page.

Others joked about what else her jacket could have said, with one user citing President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who was criticized for saying "womp womp" during an interview about a migrant child with Down Syndrome who was separated from her mother.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's director of communications, sought to calm the furor and blamed the media for stirring it up.

"It's just a jacket. There's no message. I hope we can talk about her important visit with children today rather than her wardrobe choice," Grisham said, earning suspicion from some quarters that the wardrobe choice was purposefully designed to bait the media.

The first lady has so far crafted a very deliberate public image, and her fashion choices are often viewed as having meaning: When the French president visited the White House, she wore an instantly-iconic white hat designed by a French-born designer who has recently become an American citizen.

At least one Twitter user joked that the jacket would have been well received if it hadn't appeared today.

Arriving back in Maryland, Mrs. Trump was captured on camera again. The jacket was back.