Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Wednesday afternoon to attend the launch of the first Americans into space in nearly a decade.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will travel on the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Wednesday will be the first time NASA sends astronauts into orbit aboard a spacecraft built by a private company.

Trump is also expected to tour the Kennedy Space Center and give a speech after the launch.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The launch is scheduled to take place at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, but weather forecasts for Cape Canaveral, Florida, showed potential storms could interfere with the liftoff. The launch is "instantaneous," meaning that it needs to leave precisely at 4:33 p.m. or else the craft risks missing the International Space Station due to the Earth's rotation.

Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump are also planning to attend the launch and thousands of people are expected to watch.

Charles Bolden, a former NASA administrator and astronaut, said in an interview with MSNBC Wednesday morning that he did not think the coronavirus pandemic would affect the ability to successfully launch the rocket, but that he worried it could be putting some workers involved with the event at risk of infection.

"I'm concerned about the safety of the people involved, but I am not concerned that it will impact the launch," Bolden, said.

Trump's visit Wednesday will be his fourth trip to a battleground state in as many weeks. Trump, who has been eager to get back on the campaign trail, has visited factories producing medical equipment used to fight the coronavirus in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Trump, who changed his residency from New York to Florida last year, narrowly won the state in 2016 by roughly 1 percentage point. Florida has 29 electoral college votes, more than any other battleground state, and will be critical to the president's re-election chances.

The RealClear Politics polling average shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, leading Trump in Florida by more than 3 percentage points.