Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Judge Kimba Wood appointed a former Manhattan federal judge as "special master" Thursday to review the documents seized from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen during an FBI raid two weeks ago.

Wood's choice, Barbara Jones, spent nearly 17 years on the bench in the Southern District of New York and is now in private practice at the law firm Bracewell LLP.

Jones will be reviewing the seized documents for materials that may be eligible for attorney-client privilege. She will receive a full set, and Cohen's attorney will receive a full set.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay, the government is "on schedule" and has already provided Cohen's attorneys with some materials from the eight boxes of documents, four phones, one iPad and several hard drives and storage devices that the FBI seized from Cohen's New York office and nearby hotel room on April 9.