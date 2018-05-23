'Spygate': Trump ramps up attacks on FBI, Russia probe

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ramped up his attacks on the FBI's reported use of an informant to investigate his campaign, dubbing the situation "Spygate" and slamming it as "one of the biggest political scandals in history."

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump also said special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into "phony collusion with Russia" had only resulted in the FBI "getting caught in a major SPY scandal."

"What goes around, comes around!" he wrote.

Later Wednesday, as he spoke to reporters before departing for a trip to New York, Trump reiterated the thrust of his Tweets and suggested that former FBI Director James Comey will look bad when the Justice Department's inspector general finishes looking into the conduct of law enforcement officials in probing the 2016 Trump campaign.

"I think James Comey’s got a lot of problems," Trump said. "If you look at what he did. If you look at the lies, the tremendous lies, if you look at all that’s going on. I think James Comey’s got a lot of problems. At some point they have an IG report, and then let’s see what James Comey has to say. And I assumed he’s covered by the IG report."